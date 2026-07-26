Sunday church trips spark conversion row at Telangana school

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Nirmala Vidyalayam, a school in Kalwakurthy mandal of Nagarkurnool district, on Saturday, July 25, after functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the school management of attempting religious conversion. A complaint was lodged with the Kalwakurthy police in this regard.

According to the complainants, the school authorities and associated individuals allegedly encouraged students to take part in religious activities and attempted to influence them through counselling and other means.

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The complaint also alleged that vulnerable children were being targeted with promises of assistance and other inducements.

‘Are you trying to convert them?’

In a video shared online, BJP mandal president Deo is seen confronting a teacher and accusing her of trying to convert the students. “Every Sunday students are taken to the church. Why? Are you trying to convert them?” he asked.

Tension prevailed at Nirmala Vidyalayam, a school in Kalwakurthy mandal of Nagarkurnool district, on Saturday, July 25, after functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the school management of attempting religious… pic.twitter.com/Tda8Nj0yXU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 26, 2026

In response, the teacher denied any conversion bid. “We are not trying to convert the students, they are taken to the church so that they can learn some values,” she said. She added that if the students were left alone at the school, they try to go out of the premises or start fighting with each other.

“Taking them to the church ensures their safety, as all of them are with the teachers,” she said.

Deo interrupted the teacher and said the students could be taken to a temple, which was much closer to the school as compared to the church. “I know there is a big Christian mafia in India which is trying to convert people,” he alleged.

Complaint seeks probe

Members of local organisations, including the ABVP and the BJP, submitted the complaint at the Kalwakurthy Police Station. They demanded an inquiry into the functioning of the school and sought measures to prevent any alleged attempts at religious conversion among students.

The complainants urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate legal action if any violation of the law was established.

Photographs shared by the complainants show a group of students and local representatives outside the police station after submitting the complaint.

What the police said

The police acknowledged receipt of the complaint. Further action is expected after a preliminary inquiry. Officials have not yet issued any statement confirming the allegations and no case has been officially confirmed at the time of filing this report.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kalwakurthy Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Kurumurnthy said, “There are 20 students staying at the hostel. The management used to take them to church to ensure that no students are left behind and there are no untoward incidents.”

Kurumurnthy said the management was asked to assign hostel duties to staff on Sundays to ensure student safety and to take only those students to church who were willing to go.