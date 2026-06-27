Suniel Shetty says his 1-year-old granddaughter is a ‘big fan’ of PM Modi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has shared an anecdote about his 15-month-old granddaughter Evaarah that has become the latest talking point on social media. According to the actor, the little one has developed an unexpected daily ritual involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph.

During a latest interview, Suniel revealed that his granddaughter, the daughter of Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, greets PM Modi’s picture every morning without anyone in the family teaching her to do so.

Sharing the story, Suniel said, “You won’t believe it, my granddaughter is 15 months old. One of her nannies showed her a photograph of Modi ji at the airport. Today, every morning, she takes a Sai Baba book in which there is a big photo of Modi ji, she opens it and says, ‘Modi ji, Modi ji.’ She goes near Ganpati ji’s idol, where laddus are kept. She takes make-believe laddus and feeds him. I have not said anything to her, neither has her mother, nor has her nanny. The nanny only said ‘Modi ji’. There must be something. Nobody has said a word about him, but she will say ‘Modi ji’. So, there is something magical.”

Sunil Shetty says his 15-month-old granddaughter has Modi ji’s photo next to Sai Baba and does his pooja by offering laddus 😭 pic.twitter.com/N9Dsf6iYAV — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) June 27, 2026

The actor added that no one in the family encouraged or taught the child to do this. According to him, the little girl simply started saying “Modi ji” after seeing the Prime Minister’s photograph once.

Who is Suniel Shetty’s granddaughter?

Suniel Shetty’s granddaughter is the daughter of actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple tied the knot in January 2023 and welcomed their baby girl in March 2025.

Following the interview, clips of Suniel’s remarks quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions. While many users found the story heartwarming and innocent, others criticised his comments. Despite the divided opinions, the video has generated significant discussion online.