Sunny Deol to celebrate Dussehra in Hyderabad as he shoots for new film

Mumbai: Bollywood star Sunny Deol wished his fans and followers Happy Dussehra and shared that he will be celebrating there as he is shooting for his new film in the City of Nawabs.

Sunny took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a video of himself from the backseat of a car and was heard saying: “Shooting in Hyderabad for my new film hopefully we’d finish by the end of this month .. Happy Dussehra”

The 66-year-old star captioned the post: “Happy Vijayadashami and Durga Pooja to everyone. Will be celebrating the festival in Hyderabad #HappyDussehra.”

Happy Vijayadashami and Durga Pooja to everyone.



Will be celebrating the festival in Hyderabad 😊#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/uOS3w7hata — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 12, 2024

It seems that the actor is in Hyderabad to shoot for Gopichand Malineni directorial, which is tentatively titled “SDGM”.

In June, the production banner Mythri Movie Makers took to X and announced the film, tentatively titled ‘SDGM’.

“Make way for the biggest action film of the country – #SDGM. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial and @peoplemediafcy,” the tweet read.

The tweet further read: “MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman @RishiPunjabi5 @artkolla.”

Actress Saiyami Kher will be joining Sunny for the shoot for the upcoming film.

The actor also has “Lahore 1947”, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, which also stars Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal. Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions for Santoshi’s directorial, a periodic film.

He will also be seen in “Border 2”, which is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999. The film will also star Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty to name a few.

‘Border 2’ is set for January 23, 2026,, and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series; JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is set to land in theatres on January 23, 2026.