Survey to be conducted in 413 Telangana villages having no ‘Naksha’

Hyderabad: Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced that in 413 villages without any village maps (Naksha), where there has been no survey conducted since the rule of the Nizams; land survey will be conducted as part of the resolution of land issues under the Bhu Bharati (Recognition of Rights) Act, 2025.

In a review meeting of the ongoing Bhu Bharati revenue issues held in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 22, Reddy said that as a pilot project, five villages have been selected, where gram sabhas have been conducted to create awareness on Bhu Bharati, and survey will be completed in these villages in a month.

Among the selected villages are Salarnagar in Gandeed mandal of Mahabubnagar district; Shahid Nagar of Vatpally mandal in Sangareddy district; Mulugumada village in Errupalem mandal of Khammam district; Kommanpalle village in Bhirpur mandal of Jagtial district; and Nugur village of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district.

He also stated that starting May 26, the training for the licensed surveyors will begin, and it will go on for 2 months. After the training is completed, he stated that depending on the extent of land and the number of land issues, 6-8 licensed surveyors will be deputed in a particular mandal.

He hoped that several land related issues will be resolved from villages to cities through surveys conducted by these surveyors.

He stated that as per the Bhu Bharati Act, along with the revenue documents from the mandal revenue office and the sub-registrar’s office, survey documents will also have to be submitted for claims, the reason why he claimed, the survey wing of his department was being strengthened.