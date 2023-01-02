Suryanagari Express train derailment: 11 coaches impacted

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 2nd January 2023 3:08 pm IST
Pali (Rajasthan), Jan 02 (ANI): As many as eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express were impacted after a derailment incident that took place near Pali on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Pali (Rajasthan), Jan 02 (ANI): A view of a damaged railway track as eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express were impacted after a derailment incident that took place near Pali on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Pali (Rajasthan), Jan 02 (ANI): As many as eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express were impacted after a derailment incident that took place near Pali on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Pali (Rajasthan), Jan 02 (ANI): People gather near a site where as many as eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express were impacted after a derailment incident that took place near Pali on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Pali (Rajasthan), Jan 02 (ANI): People gather near a site where as many as eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express were impacted after a derailment incident that took place near Pali on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button