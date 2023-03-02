Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, here’s her health update

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen left her fans in shock with a piece of personal news. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress, who is one of the fittest stars in entertainment industry, revealed that she had suffered a heart attack a few days back and had to undergo an angioplasty. Sen also reassured her fans that she is currently doing well and on the road to recovery.

Sushmita Sen wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action. will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news. That all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga.”

Soon after Sushmita Sen shared her health update on Instagram, several celebrities and fans wished her speedy recovery. Actress Gauahar Khan wrote, “Ure precious ! Feel better soon ! Stronger than ever.” Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Oh my my! So happy to be reading this msg. Sending you lots of love.”

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Disney Plus Hotstar show Aarya. She is currently gearing for the third season.