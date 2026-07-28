Suvendu vows Goonda Act on ‘Friday people’ involved in protests

Kolkata: Of the 14 people arrested in connection with the NEET protests in Kolkata,13 were Muslims, with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promising to invoke the “Goonda” law against the arrested, whom he termed “Friday people.”

Eight left student organisations held a protest march on July 24 in solidarity with students who faced police brutality in Delhi, demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister, accountability for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak, and the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Later, West Bengal Police said they identified 70 people involved in the alleged violence during the protests and subsequently registered seven cases. Authorities pressed charges under the newly enacted Goonda law, officially known as the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act.

Adhikari, while addressing the public, named five people and promised that under the anti-Goonda law, he would take such action that three generations of the goons would remember it.

“Under the anti-Goonda law, we will take such action that not one but three generations of these goons will remember it,” he said. The CM also called them “those Friday people,” insinuating that the alleged violence was linked to the Muslim community.

The five individuals were identified as Afroz of Rajabagan, Nahid of Khidderpore, Tanvir and Nizam of Ekbalpore, and Rahul Jamal of Watgunge.

In the State Assembly, Adhikari repeated the allegations that opposition parties “supplied people, hardly any of them were students—from places like Kidderpore, Rajabazar, Watgunj, Metiabruz, Park Circus, Akra Fatak, Belgachhia and Rajarhat-New Town.” He added that the 70 identified individuals were “mostly notorious criminals.” Announcing that first information reports had been filed, he said the new Goonda Act would be invoked to punish the responsible. The areas mentioned by the CM were Muslim-dominated neighbourhoods.

“Islamic fundamentalists, possibly with the backing of foreign forces, perpetrated the violence” during the Kolkata march, Adhikari further alleged.

Brother of one of the 14 arrested says no proof of violence

SK Md Salman, one of the 14 arrested and produced before the Bankshall Court on July 26, was described as a social worker and activist who “consistently stands against injustice and wrongdoing in society.”

His brother, Imran, said two police officers approached Salman and asked him to come with them. “‘Please come with us,’ they told him, and took him to Rajabagan Police Station,” Imran said. He said that Salman recognised the officers. When his family learned of the situation, everyone was terrified, Imran recounted.

Despite no video showing Salman throwing stones at media personnel, abusing or assaulting them, he was arrested, Imran alleged. “This is why we have come to court today: to demand that my brother be released immediately because he has committed no offence. My mother is terrified because her son has committed no crime. If he had committed a crime, then we ourselves would say so. In fact, if there is any evidence that my brother mistreated media personnel, threw stones at them, pushed them, or splashed water at them, then I too would support the application of the newly passed anti-goonda law against him.”

On July 27, the Kolkata Police paraded the arrested persons barefoot for reconstruction of the crime scene.

Goonda Act

The newly enacted law, which Adhikari commonly calls the Goonda Act, is designed to target individuals classified as “anti-social elements.” The Act had been severely criticised by human rights defenders as it includes controversial provisions, like preventive detention for up to 12 months of individuals defined as “goondas” by authorities.

Under the law, those judged more dangerous” are barred from appointing private lawyers and are instead required to use government-provided legal aid. The law grants authorities wider search-and-seizure powers and allows for externment, which is the forced removal of a person from specified areas.