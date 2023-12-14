Swiggy delivered over 21K biryanis daily in Hyderabad in 2023

Hyderabad: The biryani capital of India, has lived up to its reputation, yet again. Hyderabad, for the eighth consecutive year, topped biryani charts, according to a release by Swiggy’s 2023 trends.

The dish was searched 40,30,827 times on the food delivery app. Every sixth biryani delivered by Swiggy in 2023 was ordered from Hyderabad, the release said. With India ordering 2.5 biryanis per second, the city consumed approximately 15 biryanis every minute, which amounts to roughly 900 biryanis per hour or 21,600 biryanis per day.

One user ordered 1633 biryanis

A single user has perhaps enjoyed a Biryani dish for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a few extra meals in between. He ordered a jaw-dropping 1,633 biryanis, averaging more than four biryanis daily.

Another user spent Rs 6 lakh on idli

Another Hyderabad user spent a whopping Rs 6 lakh solely on idlis in 2023, Swiggy said.

Also Read Man from Hyderabad spends Rs 6 lakh on Idli in 1 year

This is not the first time, another Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered the 8,428 plates of idlis last year, spending over Rs 6 lakh, including orders placed for friends and family. He even ordered while travelling across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.