Syneos Health opens Global Life Sciences Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Syneos Health, a biopharmaceutical solutions organisation, on Wednesday, September 23, opened its new Global Life Sciences and Technology Centre here, its largest centre in Asia and third-largest globally.

The 137,000-sq-ft centre, the company’s largest in Asia and third-largest globally, with an initial workforce of more than 700 professionals, is expected to grow over the coming years, a release said.

The centre was inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu in the presence of senior Syneos Health leaders Mike Montello, Chief Digital and Information Officer; Tom Wollman, Head of Operational Excellence; Jinu Jose, General Manager, India and Strategic Growth Hubs; Harpreet Bedi, Chief Technology Officer; and Madhuri Raya, Global Head, AI and Engineering and Technology Capability Centre.

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The new centre brings together capabilities in clinical development, commercialisation, medical affairs, technology, AI and corporate functions, the release said.

Syneos Health is also positioning India as a strategic growth hub beyond the traditional delivery-centre model, with global leaders and teams working from the city to support drug development and commercialisation for customers worldwide, it said.

Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad has built one of India’s strongest life sciences ecosystems and one of its deepest technology talent pools.

“The next opportunity is to bring these strengths together with AI. We are moving from a city where medicines are made and services are delivered to a city where the future of healthcare and life sciences is being built. With an end-to-end ecosystem spanning APIs, bulk drugs, generics, CDMO, vaccines, research and discovery, and a growing concentration of global healthcare and biotech GCCs, Hyderabad has the talent and depth to become a global testbed for AI-enabled life sciences,” he said.