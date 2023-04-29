Syria intercepts Israeli missile attack

Three civilians were injured in the attack.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 29th April 2023 2:39 pm IST
Damascus: Syrian air defences intercepted a fresh Israeli missile attack in the central province of Homs on Saturday, the state media said in a report.

The air defences were responding to hostile targets in the skies of Homs, said the report, without giving out further details.

Three civilians were injured in the attack, Xinhua news agency quoted the Syrian Defence Ministry as saying.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the missile destroyed a weapon depot for the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group in the Daba’a air base in Homs.

