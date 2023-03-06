Syrian govt condemns US general’s ‘illegitimate’ visit to Syria

Damascus: The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned an “illegitimate” visit of a top US general to a US base in northeastern Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry on Sunday slammed the US Army general Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for making an unannounced visit to a base to meet US troops in northeastern Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

The visit was a “flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity,” it said.

The Ministry also demanded the US government “immediately stop its systematic and continuous international law violations and its support for armed separatist militias”.