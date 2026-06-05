T-Mobile opens new global technology centre in Hyderabad

The new centre spans 2.5 lakh square feet and was inaugurated in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister and IT Advisor.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2026 10:04 am IST
Innovative technology event at The Siasat Daily office with executives and staff celebrating digital solu.
T-Mobile opens new global technology centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TMUS Global Solutions, the international arm of US telecom company T-Mobile, has launched a new global technology centre in Hyderabad.

The new centre spans 2.5 lakh square feet and was inaugurated in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and IT Advisor Sai Krishna.

Focus on technology and innovation

The Hyderabad centre will function as an important innovation hub within T-Mobile’s global network.

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It will support work in software engineering, DevOps, product development, data analytics, cyber security, and advanced digital technologies.

The facility will also focus on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automation, and enterprise digital transformation.

Expansion plans announced

Officials from TMUS Global Solutions India, including Vice-President of IT Operations Chandra Gupta, participated in discussions on the company’s future growth plans.

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The company plans to expand its workforce at the Hyderabad centre to nearly 1,000 employees by 2027.

Telangana’s growing GCC ecosystem

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister D. Sridhar Babu thanked T-Mobile for selecting Telangana for the investment. He highlighted the state’s skilled workforce and rapidly growing Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem.

Chandra Gupta said Hyderabad’s talent pool and innovation-driven environment match the company’s long-term goals and will help strengthen its engineering and digital capabilities.

Hyderabad has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing destinations for global technology centres. The city currently hosts more than 450 GCCs and employs over three lakh professionals.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2026 10:04 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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