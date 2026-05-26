US-based pharmaceuticals company to launch GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday, May 26, announced plans to establish its GCC in Hyderabad, which will be operational in the second half of 2026.

The Regeneron Global Capability Centre (GCC) will support the company’s mission of bringing new medicines to patients and expand its footprint in India, a leading global life sciences hub.

The Regeneron GCC is expected to create hundreds of new roles in the coming years, a release said.

The Regeneron GCC in Hyderabad will complement the company’s operations in the United States and around the world and will include teams across data management, statistical programming, digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), clinical trial operations, insights and analytics, commercial operations, and other key areas.

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Telangana Minister for IT and Industries Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad has a growing stature as a global hub for life sciences, biotechnology, and advanced digital innovation.

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“Telangana continues to attract significant investments across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing, with strong momentum around the upcoming Green Pharma City further strengthening the state’s life sciences ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Hyderabad and are confident this investment will create significant opportunities for talent, innovation, and the larger life sciences ecosystem in the state,” he said.

The Regeneron GCC is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading life sciences and GCC destination, he added.

“Regeneron has spent nearly four decades building a global biotechnology company grounded in science and driven by a commitment to patients. As we continue to scale our global operations, the Regeneron Global Capability Centre represents an important investment in our future,” said Bari Kowal, Senior Vice President, Development Operations, Portfolio Management, and Biostatistics Data Management at Regeneron.