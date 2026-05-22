Hyderabad to soon get Tesla showroom: IT Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Tesla India representatives on Friday, May 22, expressed interest in establishing a sales and service centre in Hyderabad during a meeting with Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The minister expressed happiness that Hyderabad was selected as the next destination for Tesla’s expansion in India, stating that Telangana’s technology ecosystem aligns strongly with Tesla’s long-term innovation goals.

Inviting Tesla representatives to explore expanding ancillary industries in Telangana, Sridhar Babu said that electric vehicles currently account for only around 4 percent of India’s automobile market, indicating massive growth potential in the sector.

He also assured full government support to the company for investments in technology and industrial sectors.