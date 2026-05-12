Telangana makes strides in EV adoption, records 91K registrations in 2025–26

Hyderabad: Telangana is making strides in Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption with 91,572 new registrations and a market value of Rs 6,297 crore being recorded in the financial year 2025–26, Special Chief Secretary for Energy, Navin Mittal, stated on Tuesday, May 12.

He was presenting Telangana’s EV success story and execution strategy at a national conference titled ‘Enabling Nationwide EV Charging Infrastructure under the PM E‑DRIVE Scheme’ held at Hotel Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

Several key stakeholders from central ministries, state departments, public sector enterprises, EV manufacturers and charging infrastructure providers were present at the conference.

Electrification of Public Transport in Telangana

Navin Mittal stated that over 2.8 lakh electric vehicles have been registered in Telangana, adding that nearly five per cent of new vehicle registrations are EVs.

He said that the state currently operates 325 E-buses from six city depots and EV retrofits 240 diesel buses. Telangana is also implementing one of India’s largest e-bus programs, targeting 2,800 electric buses by 2027 in Hyderabad, he said.

Additionally, 10 new depots with integrated chargers are under construction, and 10 dedicated intermediate charging stations are being commissioned.

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Expanding Charging Infrastructure

Presently, there are 1,063 operational EV charging stations in the state, with 600 located in Hyderabad, Mittal said.

Moreover, Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO) operates approximately 200 public EV charging stations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, offering among the lowest per-unit service charges to EV users, he said.

TGREDCO also plans to deploy new Electric Vehicle Public Charging Stations (EVPCS) at 116 locations under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, for which a sanction of Rs 10.24 crore has been obtained under Phase I.

Plans to establish 6,000 EV charging and battery swapping stations by 2030

Telangana plans to establish 6,000 EV charging and battery swapping stations by 2030 and 12,000 by 2035, Mittal said.

Moreover, the state is offering a 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees for EVs. TGREDCO has also developed a single-window clearance mechanism for EV charging stations through which 1,244 approvals have been processed to date, he said.