Telangana launches EV discount for government employees

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday announced the country’s first state-negotiated electric vehicle (EV) discount initiative to offer a rebate of up to 20 per cent on electric two-and four-wheelers for government employees.

After multiple rounds of negotiations with EV manufacturers–Mahindra Electric, Ola Electric, Gravton Motors, and Ather Energy, the discounts of up to 20 per cent on EVs were secured and the move could translate into savings of up to Rs 4 lakh per employee, an official release said. The discount is applicable for around five lakh government employees in Telangana.

While announcing the scheme, Prabhakar said the state was moving beyond mere encouragement by seeking to make EVs more affordable, accessible and practical for everyday use, beginning with incentives and measures aimed at government employees.

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“This is the first such initiative in India in which a state government has specifically negotiated discounts from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for its employees to purchase EVs, going beyond conventional tax waivers to create a direct financial benefit for government employees,” the release said.

In 2024, the Telangana government announced and executed a 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, taxis, autorickshaws, goods carriers, tractors, and buses, as part of its public EV policy.

“With the additional 20 per cent purchase discount, on top of the existing 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees, Telangana is making EV ownership among the most affordable in the country. By empowering government employees as early adopters, we are accelerating the transition towards cleaner mobility across society,” the minister said.

The announcement follows a directive from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has mandated that all government departments must henceforth purchase only EVs.

Even vehicles hired by government departments within core urban areas must now be electric, signalling Telangana’s commitment to building a clean and sustainable transport ecosystem, the release said.

The release noted that the “up to 20 per cent” discount is secured through OEM negotiations under a bulk institutional framework and does not involve direct budgetary subsidy.

Prabhakar further said charging infrastructure will be expanded across the state from the Telangana Secretariat to district and mandal-level government offices, as well as major public parking spaces, ensuring convenience and confidence for EV users.

At the same time, he also called on hotels, malls, commercial complexes, and public parks to set up EV charging facilities, making charging accessible in everyday parking spaces.

“We don’t want Hyderabad to go the Delhi way (with respect to pollution levels),” he said.

Nearly one lakh auto-rickshaws currently running on petrol, diesel or gas will be retrofitted with electric kits, the minister said, adding that along with the introduction of 2800 EV buses, these initiatives will significantly reduce vehicular pollution and promote cleaner urban transport.