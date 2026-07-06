Hyderabad: Nagarjuna’s landmark 100th film is already one of the most anticipated Telugu projects, and now a fresh update has sent fans into a frenzy. If the latest industry buzz is to be believed, Bollywood actress Tabu is all set to reunite with Nagarjuna after nearly 28 years, but with a shocking twist.

Unlike their iconic romantic pairings in films like Ninne Pelladata and Aavida Maa Aavide, Tabu is reportedly not playing the female lead this time. Instead, she is said to be portraying a powerful antagonist with grey shades, locking horns with Nagarjuna in what could be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu (Instagram)

Tentatively titled King 100, the milestone project is being directed by Karthik and produced under Annapurna Studios. According to reports, the film revolves around the inspiring journey of a man who rises from poverty to become a wealthy businessman, with an emotional father-daughter relationship forming the heart of the story. Actress Sushmita Bhat is also expected to play a key role.

Adding to the excitement, Nagarjuna recently revealed at the pre-release event of Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin that official updates about his 100th film will be unveiled after July 10. Fans are now eagerly waiting to find out whether the reports about Tabu’s much-talked-about negative role are true.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, the possibility of Nagarjuna and Tabu sharing screen space after almost three decades, this time as rivals instead of lovers, has already taken social media by storm.