Take action against Raja Singh, PUCL urges Maharashtra police

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) in Maharashtra has written a letter to the state’s director general of police, commissioner of police Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar, and the deputy commissioner of police Zone I Mira-Bhayandar, urging them to take strict action against Telangana’s BJP MLA T Raja Singh and others for their inflammatory communal propaganda and hate speech.

The letter highlights the vitriolic statements made publicly by Raja Singh and other speakers during the Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha held in Mira Road, Thane, on February 25. It notes that while an FIR (First Information Report) was filed belatedly by the Mira Road police station on March 23 (FIR No. 95/2024), no further action has been taken against the accused.

Also Read Take action on those making hate speeches irrespective of religion: SC tells 3 states

PUCL Maharashtra pointed out that the hate speech at the rally was in blatant violation of a Bombay High Court order dated February 23 and the undertaking submitted by Raja Singh. Despite this, no additional action has been taken against the offenders.

In the letter, PUCL Maharashtra calls upon the authorities to ensure strict action against the BJP MLA, including arrest and prosecution of the hate speech offenders.



“Add sections 121-A, 153, 153-B, 504, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code to the existing FIR and include the names of other organizers and speakers responsible for the crime,” the letter read.



PUCL Maharashtra urged the Maharashtra police for an independent, fair, and timely investigation, considering the Mira Road police’s inaction. “Take immediate steps against police officers guilty of dereliction of duty, including failure to prevent communal hate speech, delay in filing the FIR, and failure to investigate and prosecute the crime. Implement Supreme Court orders strictly by taking suo moto action against hate speech, registering FIRs, and prosecuting offenders promptly.



“Prevent communal hate speech in Maharashtra and ensure strict action to prevent further offences.

Initiate police action to investigate all incidents of communal hate speech at previous rallies and events organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj in Maharashtra and take measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the letter read.

Siasat.com tried to contact the commissioner of police Madhukar Pandey but did not receive any response. This copy will be updated if a response is heard.