Take action on corruption in HMDA, NGO writes to Telangana govt

In a letter to the chief secretary of the state Santhi Kumari, the NGO accused the HDMA of charging exorbitant fees for required permissions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 15th June 2023 8:14 pm IST
HMDA (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The state government was urged by the Forum of Good Governance, a non-profit organisation, to take action on rising cases of corruption reported in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

In a letter to the chief secretary of the state Santhi Kumari, the NGO accused the HDMA of charging exorbitant fees for required permissions. This is the reason behind the rise in land prices in the city, the NGO alleged.

“Apart from government prescribed charges there are bribes fixed at every stage of vetting the case by various sections in HMDA,” the letter read. The amount for the bribe increases with correspondence to the land’s value, it added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
ORR lease row: Won’t withdraw legal notice against Revanth, says HMDA

According to the NGO, many long-term HMDA officers have, over time, developed vested interests.

The NGO requested the transfer of HMDA staff working for more than three years as well as demanded the introduction of a citizens charter to control corruption.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 15th June 2023 8:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button