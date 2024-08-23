Take up desilting work in Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner to officials

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Amrapali Kata on August 22, Thursday, asked all zonal commissioners to take up desilting works and to ensure the drainage systems function properly during monsoon.

In a circular addressing the zonal commissioners and superintending engineers of the GHMC in Hyderabad, Amrapali urged them to ensure that all the culverts are desilted upto the bottom level at zero point in the measurement scale at the culvert. The floating waste must be removed from the drains on every following day after rains.

The GHMC Commissioner further directed monsoon emergency teams in Hyderabad to also remove solid waste and silt accumulated on the roadside.

The zonal commissioners of the GHMC were asked to ensure that 141 critical waterlogging points must be cleaned during non-rainy days. Amrapali further asked the monsoon emergency teams to fill pot hole on nop-rainy days using bitumen