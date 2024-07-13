Talk of Town: Anant Ambani and his Rs 200 crore wedding sherwani

Mumbai: The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has taken the world by storm, becoming the latest sensation. India’s richest business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, spared no expense, reportedly spending over 3000 crores on the grand affair. This extravagant celebration is now considered one of the costliest wedding events in the world.

The Ambani family, known for their love of luxury and extravagant displays, left everyone awestruck with Anant Ambani’s wedding attire. Anant donned a sherwani encrusted with over Rs. 200 crores worth of diamonds, making it a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping, isn’t it?

Well, Ambanis hai toh sab kuch possible hai!

His outfit, made of gold and diamonds, cost a staggering 214 crores, including a 14-crore brooch and Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams, a luxury timepiece that costs around Rs 54 crores. Click here to watch the viral video.

The sheer opulence of Anant’s sherwani and the overall extravagance of the wedding have set new standards for luxury, cementing the Ambani family’s reputation for rare grandeur. As photos and videos of the wedding circulate online, the lavish details continue to captivate and astonish people across India and beyond.