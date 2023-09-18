Talks commence with Kuwait to release 30 Indian nurses, says Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan said talks at the highest level between India and Kuwait have commenced and there are technical issues over the license of the clinic where these nurses were working.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday informed that talks with the Kuwaiti authorities have commenced to ensure the release of 30 Indian nurses which includes 19 from Kerala, presently in detention there.

“Among the nurses who have young kids who are being breastfed, we have already made arrangements for them to be fed. Likewise, the Indian Embassy officials are in talks with the Kuwait authorities to see that they are released,” said Muraleedharan.

The detention took place following an inspection by the Kuwait Manpower Committee.

