Tamannaah Bhatia shares her desi-style of enjoying tea in private

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, on Tuesday, gave a glimpse into her personal moments by sharing how she enjoys her tea in true desi style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Baahubali’ actress posted a candid video of herself, where she is seen enjoying tea in desi style—served in a plate. The post highlights how the actress takes a mindful pause at the start of her week, savoring her tea and embracing a calm, unhurried start to the day. The text on the clip read, “I didn’t rush my Monday. I eased into it. These minutes are private until now. Just me and tea. And time.” The clip features Tamannaah at her candid best, wearing a white night suit and eating soaked nuts before enjoying her tea. She added the trending track “Tame Impala” from Dracula as the background score.

Tamannaah Bhatia often shares updates about both her personal life and professional projects on social media. Recently, she opened up about portraying yesteryear actress Jayashree in V. Shantaram’s upcoming biopic.

In her latest Instagram post, Tamannaah reflected on how the experience taught her far more than she had anticipated. She described stepping into the shoes of the iconic star as a deeply enriching journey.

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos of her transformation into Jayashree, the ‘Lust Stories 2’ actress wrote, “Every bit of love that we have received on the poster of Jayashree ji for V. Shantaram, is an ode to her. Ode to her grace, and her legacy. Thank you.”

“Stepping into this world has already been intimate and deeply meaningful, even on the early days. V. Shantaram’s vision reshaped cinema long before its time. Becoming Jayashree has taught me more than I had imagined, and I look forward to everything this journey will continue to bring.”

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen alongside actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming biopic. Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film titled V. Shantaram is a historical biographical drama that celebrates the life, legacy, and cinematic revolution sparked by one of India’s most visionary storytellers.