Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches pulse polio drive for 52L children

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday, June 28, launched a statewide health drive, aiming to administer the oral pulse polio vaccine to about 52.91 lakh children under the age of five.

As a part of the programme, the chief minister along with Health Minister Dr KG Arunraj administered the vaccine to children at Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School in Palavakkam near here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday launched a statewide health drive, aiming to administer the oral pulse polio vaccine to about 52.91 lakh children under the age of five.



As a part of the programme, the chief minister along with Health Minister Dr KG Arunraj… pic.twitter.com/oKMYIzO7dn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2026

The National Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign drive is being carried out across 43,051 vaccination centers, including government primary health centers, government hospitals, anganwadi centers, schools, and other major public locations.

To ensure no child is left behind, temporary vaccination kiosks (transit booths) have been set up at key public hubs, including major bus terminals, railway stations, toll plazas, check posts, and airports.

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The vaccination booths will remain operational from 7 AM to 5 PM. While the statewide campaign covers all designated centers on the opening day (June 28, 2026), the transit booths will continue to function for the next two days, on June 29 and June 30.

The government has emphasised that the immunisation drive will also cover the children of migrant workers from other states currently residing in Tamil Nadu.

More than two lakh personnel, comprising healthcare workers, Anganwadi staff, teachers, and volunteers have been deployed to ensure the smooth execution of this mega health drive.