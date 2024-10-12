Tata gave us salt, some industrialists are taking away Mumbai’s saltpan lands: Uddhav

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th October 2024 9:50 pm IST
Shive Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackerey

Mumbai: The Tata group gave India salt, but some industrialists are taking away Mumbai’s saltpan lands, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, as homage was paid to late Ratan Tata at the party’s Dussehra rally here.

Ratan Tata, 86, died on October 9 at a city hospital.

Thackeray and other leaders stood in silence as a mark of respect to the veteran industrialist before Thackeray addressed the rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

“Tata gave us salt which spices our food. But some industrialists are taking away Mumbai’s saltpan lands,” Thackeray said in his speech, without naming anybody.

“Ratan Tata once told me that JRD Tata trusted him after seeing his work, and then handed over his legacy. He said Balasaheb also chose you (Uddhav) after he found you trustworthy,” Thackeray added.

