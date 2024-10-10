Priests from all faiths pay respects as Ratan Tata receives state funeral

Priests from all faiths paid respect to Ratan Tata at his funeral in Mumbai on Thursday, October 10, marking a rare and moving tribute which transcended cultural and religious boundaries.

The 86-year-old industrialist died on Wednesday night at a hospital in Mumbai where he was kept under observation since his hospitalisation on Monday.

After his hospitalisation, Tata in a statement revealed that he was undergoing certain routine medical examinations for age-related health concerns. Subsequently, he was reportedly put on life-support systems, though the Tata Group officials did not confirm or deny anything initially.

Following his passing, the Maharashtra government announced a state funeral in his honour. Religious leaders from multiple faiths came together to pay tribute to the Tata Group patriarch at the National Center for Performing Arts.

Tata’s cremation, conducted according to Hindu customs, is set to take place later today at an electric crematorium in Worli.

Also Read Tata Group’s Ratan Tata passes away at 86