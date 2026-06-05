Technology to curb exam malpractices: Jayant Chaudhary

Moradabad: Amid controversy surrounding the CBSE board examination and NEET paper leak, Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday, June 4, said that technology will be used to curb malpractices in competitive exams, and work is underway to strengthen the system.

Addressing a rally in Moradabad, the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister said, “Technology would be increasingly used to curb malpractice in examinations and improve the conduct of competitive tests. “

He also stressed the need for skill development among youth and said the Centre was encouraging young people through various programmes to enhance employability and entrepreneurship.

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Chaudhary also spoke about issues concerning sugarcane farmers and assured them that efforts would be made to address their problems.

The rally, originally scheduled for 3 pm, began after Chaudhary arrived at the venue around 5 pm. He addressed the gathering for nearly 30 minutes.

The rally marked Chaudhary’s first significant political outreach in the area since the RLD joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and is being viewed by political observers as an attempt by the party to expand its footprint beyond its traditional Jat-dominated pockets and challenge the Samajwadi Party on its own turf ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

According to local organisers and party leaders, an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 people attended the event. The programme was organised by former Thakurdwara MLA Vijay Yadav.

Among those present on the dais were RLD Moradabad district president Manoj Chaudhary, former Uttar Pradesh minister and RLD Amroha unit president Manvir Singh Chikara, besides several farmer leaders.

The rally assumes significance because Thakurdwara has traditionally been considered one of the Samajwadi Party’s strongest bases in Moradabad district.

The constituency has repeatedly backed the SP in recent elections, making Chaudhary’s decision to hold a major public meeting there a notable political move.

The RLD, which was a long-time ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh before joining the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, appears to be seeking a broader social and geographical expansion under Chaudhary’s leadership.