Teen killed, friend injured in Jeedimetla truck accident

Hyderabad: Two youngsters were hit by a speeding truck, killing one, near Hanuman Temple in Jeedimetla on Sunday evening, June 8. The victim has been identified as an 18-year-old, Vinay Kumar. His friend Vishnu was grievously injured and is currently undergoing treatment.

Vinay, a local from Suraram, had recently passed his Intermediate First Year exams and had joined a private company in a part-time capacity to support his family. Both the youngsters had left home for a joyride on Sunday, Vinay’s only day off.

The trip suddenly turned into tragedy when a rashly driven truck collided with their scooter near the Hanuman Temple. Both were thrown off the vehicle by the impact, and Vinay was caught under the truck.

Vinay was killed on the spot. Vishnu, seriously injured, was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Jeedimetla police arrived soon after and have since registered a case. The investigation to identify and track the truck driver has begun.