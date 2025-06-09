Differently-abled man fatally stabbed in Malakpet; accused surrenders

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 9th June 2025 4:39 pm IST
Representational Image of man holding a knife
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old differently-abled man was fatally stabbed after a heated argument at a house in Judges Colony, New Malakpet, on Saturday night, June 7.

The victim has been identified as Najmul Haque alias Quddus from Jharkhand.

According to reports, the victim had been living in a rented house with a woman named Shanaz, her daughter Sayana Bano, and other relatives. Irshad Ali, who was acquainted with Sayana, frequently visited the house, something Quddus reportedly opposed.

The confrontation escalated on Saturday evening when Irshad came to take Sayana and her brothers to a movie. A quarrel ensued, during which Irshad allegedly abused and assaulted Quddus. When Quddus tried to defend himself with a vegetable-cutting knife, Irshad snatched it from him and fatally stabbed him in the chest.

The victim reportedly died on the spot.

Following the incident, the accused surrendered to the police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

