Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death in Chaderghat following argument

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed by unidentified attackers in Chaderghat, Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

The victim who is identified as Quddus lived in Paltan Malakpet but originally hailed from Rajasthan.

Heated argument escalated

The tragic incident occurred after a heated argument escalated between Quddus and the assailants.

The victim sustained severe bleeding injuries in the incident which led to his immediate death.

Police arrived at scene

Police arrived at the scene and shifted the victim’s body for a postmortem examination.

Senior police officials also visited the area to assess the situation and gather further details.

Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the brutal attack.