Hyderabad engineering student dies by suicide due to depression

Hyderabad: An engineering student in Hyderabad ended his life on Wednesday evening reportedly due to depression over poor exam performance.

The incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Nagole police station.

Details of heartbreaking incident

The deceased who has been identified as 18-year-old Taddabba Sreedeep was a second-year engineering student at a private college in Ghatkesar.

The student who was a resident of Anandnagar in Nagole was struggling with depression as he was not satisfied with his first-year examination results.

Hyderabad engineering student dies by suicide at home

On the day of the incident, he did not go to college and decided to remain at home citing health issues.

When his mother returned in the evening, she found that the doors of the house were locked from inside.

Though his mother knocked on the door, when there was no response from within, she sought the help of neighbors to break open the door.

Inside the house, the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

As per his family members, he had been battling with depression following his poor academic performance.