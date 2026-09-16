Teen Maar Mallanna to organise BC awareness Yatra in Hyderabad

The yatra will begin at 9 am and is aimed at creating awareness among Backward Classes communities under the slogan “A Stronger BC Society, A Stronger Telangana.”

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
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Teen Maar Mallanna

Hyderabad: Telangana Rajyadhikara Party president and MLC Teen Maar Mallanna will organise a BC Awareness Yatra from Golconda Fort on Thursday, September 17.

The yatra will begin at 9 am and is aimed at creating awareness among Backwards Classes communities under the slogan “A Stronger BC Society, A Stronger Telangana.”

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has extended support to the yatra. MBT spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan will also participate in the programme, according to the organisers.

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The organisers said the yatra would focus on the themes of educating, organising and empowering BC communities.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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