Teen Maar Mallanna to organise BC awareness Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Rajyadhikara Party president and MLC Teen Maar Mallanna will organise a BC Awareness Yatra from Golconda Fort on Thursday, September 17.
The yatra will begin at 9 am and is aimed at creating awareness among Backwards Classes communities under the slogan “A Stronger BC Society, A Stronger Telangana.”
Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has extended support to the yatra. MBT spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan will also participate in the programme, according to the organisers.
The organisers said the yatra would focus on the themes of educating, organising and empowering BC communities.