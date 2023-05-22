Teesta Setalvad honoured with empty chair for advocating free speech

Prominent human rights activist and writer Teesta Setalvad was honoured with an ’empty chair’ at the 55th International Writers for Peace Meeting in the Slovenian town of Bled.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Setalvad expressed gratitude. “It is a huge moment for us at the Citizens for Justice and Peace [an NGO she helps run], our teams and communities on (the) ground, especially given the fact that I have faced such constant targeting and slander by the most powerful,” she said.

Later she tweeted about the award, “A chair 4 Teesta Setalvad. Pen International has kept 7 empty chairs in Slovenia for writers & defenders of rights from across d world. Touched & honoured that one of them is for me! In Pic: Dear friend @saliltripathi holding up d citation d 55th International Writers’ Meet.”

A chair 4 Teesta Setalvad. Pen International has kept 7 empty chairs in Slovenia for writers & defenders of rights from across d world. Touched & honoured that one of them is for me ! In Pic: Dear friend @saliltripathi holding up d citation d 55th International Writers' Meet pic.twitter.com/K3kzPTV8hI — Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) May 19, 2023

The event was organized by PEN International, a global organization that advocates for free speech. It traditionally honours writers currently serving jail time or missing by dedicating an empty chair.

PEN International also mentioned Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the Gulbarg Society massacre.

“On June 24 the Supreme Court rejected a plea submitted by Setalvad and co-petitioner Zakia Jafri to reopen an investigation into the potential involvement of local government officials in the violence,” PEN International was quoted by The Telegraph.

Setalvad has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat back in 2002 when the infamous Godhra riots took place.

Along with the then BJP Gujarat government, Setalvad highlighted the role of Hindu extremists – Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – for their alleged sponsoring of the communal riots.

On June 25, 2022, Setalvad was detained by the Gujarat police over allegations of ‘conspiring’ and ‘forging evidence’ against the state government. On September 2, she was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. As one of her bail conditions, she had to submit her passport.