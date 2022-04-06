Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7. Guess the price

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is currently enjoying her skyrocketed popularity and massive fan following post her victory in Salman Khan‘s reality show. The actress defeated Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal to lift the trophy. She is grabbing headlines ever since she won the show.

Tejasswi is back in news again. On Tuesday, the actress gifted herself a swanky and luxurious car Audi Q7 (white color) which is reportedly worth Rs 80 lakhs. A few reports are also claiming that the price is now Rs 1 crore in Mumbai. Teja was accompanied to an Audi showroom in Mumbai by boyfriend Karan Kundrra where they took delivery of Tejasswi’s new ride.

Several pictures and videos from her happy moment are surfacing online. In the visuals, the couple can be seen performing all the rituals like breaking the coconut and doing aarti of her set of new wheels. The showroom was decked up with all red and white balloons.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating during Bigg Boss 15 days itself. Fondly referred as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, the two have been going strong post the show ended and are often spotted together with each other.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently starring in Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural series ‘Naagin 6’ as the lead.