Telangana: 2 dead after car rams into parked truck in Sangareddy
Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Friday.

According to police, a car rammed into a parked truck on Bidar road in Zaheerabad. Both the occupants of the car died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Aviraju (27) and Veeresh (30). Police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for autopsy.

Police said the truck was parked on the roadside due to some problem but the person driving the car failed to notice this, leading to the collision.

In another incident, a man was killed when the bike he was riding was rammed by a bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad on Friday.

The accident occurred near Rehmat Nagar. Passengers said the bus driver and conductor escaped after the accident.

The accident led to a huge traffic jam in the Yousufguda area. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

