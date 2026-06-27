Telangana: 21 Engineering colleges move HC over fees

Hyderabad: The number of engineering colleges approaching the High Court over fee fixation for the academic period has risen to 21, with institutions alleging that the Tuition Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) acted unfairly in determining their fees.

Several colleges challenged the fee structure after the committee either reduced their fees or declined to grant any increase, prompting them to seek judicial intervention for a revision in tuition charges.

Hearing the petitions, the High Court directed the Education Department to inform students and parents that the fees payable by students would be subject to the court’s final verdict in the matter.

The court also instructed the department to ensure that this information is prominently displayed on its website so that students and their parents are aware of the pending litigation and its implications on fee payments.

Accordingly, copies of the High Court orders relating to all 21 colleges have been uploaded to the department’s website to alert parents and students about the ongoing proceedings.