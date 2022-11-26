Telangana 26 lakh tonnes paddy procured for Kharif season so far

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has procured 26 lakh tonnes of paddy from 4.16 lakh farmers as of November 24 compared to the corresponding period during the last Vaanakalam (Kharif) season, this is nearly eight lakh tonnes more.

The state government procured paddy through 6,129 procurement centres. It aims to further procure approximately 90 lakh tonnes of an estimated 1.41 crore tonnes of paddy produced during the recently concluded Vaanakalam season.

In a recent statement Telangana civil supplies minister Gangula Kamlakar said, “Paddy procurement was being carried out in an expeditious and effective manner. The procurement centres were opened in all areas where the harvesting is underway and paddy procurement has been already completed in 35 centres.”

The minister further said that the entire stock has been handed over to the millers and about Rs 2,154 crore has been already deposited into the bank accounts of farmers so far. Since the majority of the paddy harvest takes place in November and December adequate arrangements are being made at the procurement centres.