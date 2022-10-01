Telangana: 3-day custody of PFI cadres ends

Hyderabad: Four cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who were arrested a few days ago, were released on Friday at the end of the 3-day custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

While the four persons were in custody, the investigative agency grilled them on the basis of digital evidence and the material which was seized during simultaneous raids on the organisation across 15 states including Telangana. Cases were registered against several PFI leaders and cadres.

Over 100 leaders from the now banned organisation were allegedly conspiring against India, and planning to wage a war against the Centre. On September 25 the NIA conducted raids at Chandrayangutta, Nadeem Colony at Tolichowki, LB Nagar, Uppal, and half a dozen places in Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts.