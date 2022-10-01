Telangana: 3-day custody of PFI cadres ends

Over 100 leaders from the now banned organisation were held on charges of allegedly conspiring against India, and planning to wage a war against the Centre.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st October 2022 3:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: 3-day custody of PFI caders ends

Hyderabad: Four cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who were arrested a few days ago, were released on Friday at the end of the 3-day custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

While the four persons were in custody, the investigative agency grilled them on the basis of digital evidence and the material which was seized during simultaneous raids on the organisation across 15 states including Telangana. Cases were registered against several PFI leaders and cadres.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Heartfulness Education Trust and ICAR sign MoU on Yoga in Universities

Over 100 leaders from the now banned organisation were allegedly conspiring against India, and planning to wage a war against the Centre. On September 25 the NIA conducted raids at Chandrayangutta, Nadeem Colony at Tolichowki, LB Nagar, Uppal, and half a dozen places in Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button