Hyderabad: At least 30 persons were injured in an accident after a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada crashed into a stationary bus at Kodad on National Highway 65 on Saturday, November 2.

Following the bus accident, the injured persons were shifted to a government hospital in Kodad, Suryapet. The hospital authorities said that the patients were critical. Further details on the accident are awaited.