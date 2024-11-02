Hyderabad: AP realtor arrested for duping client of Rs 1.45 cr

The accused allegedly made an agreement to sell a plot for Rs 3.25 crore and collected Rs.1.45 crore as an advance in February 2023 from the complainant

Published: 2nd November 2024
Hyderabad: A real estate owner and his accomplice were arrested on October 31 for duping a client of Rs 1.45 crore on the pretext of selling plots in a fabricated and unauthorized layout.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Cyberabad police arrested K Sathish Chandra Gupta, a native of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh and proprietor of Sai Surya Developers, along with another suspect, Narendra Surana of Bhagyanagar Properties for creating fabricated and unauthorised layout in the name of Sai Tulasi Enclave – IV and Shanmukha Nivas on the same land at Vattinagulpally.

The accused allegedly made an agreement to sell a plot for Rs 3.25 crore and collected Rs 1.45 crore as an advance in February 2023 from the complainant, a resident of Nacharam. However, according to the police, the accused vanished without registering the said plot and cheated the complainant.

Previously, Sathish Chandra Gupta was involved in 11 cases with same modus operandi, the police said. The case is being investigated by J Venkateswarlu, economic offences wing PS, Cyberabad.

