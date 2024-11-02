Hyderabad to get tallest statue of Mahatma Gandhi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is advancing plans to erect the world’s tallest Mahatma Gandhi statue at Bapu Ghat, the site where Gandhi’s ashes were immersed, in Hyderabad.

This initiative is part of a broader Musi River rejuvenation project, which includes the establishment of a Gandhian Ideology Centre aimed at promoting his principles of peace and brotherhood.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is spearheading this project, which will involve consultations with experts and public suggestions regarding the statue’s design, height, and posture.

Currently, the tallest Gandhi statue is 72 feet in Patna, while an eight-foot statue in Texas depicts him during the Dandi March. The new statue aims to surpass these heights and serve as a symbol of national pride and inspiration.

Additionally, plans include creating a Gandhi Ashram as an educational hub focused on values and ethics, enhancing the area’s cultural significance.

The project will also include infrastructure improvements like a bridge-cum-barrage for water treatment at the confluence of the Esa and Musi rivers.