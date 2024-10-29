Bapu Ghat to be developed as Gandhian ideological centre: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to install the tallest statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat, the site where his mortal remains were immersed. He added that Bapu Ghat would soon be developed into a center dedicated to Gandhian ideals.

The chief minister was speaking at a chit-chat with media at the Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, October 29, in the backdrop of the Musi Riverfront Development Project being initiated by the state government.

He announced that in the project’s first phase, Godavari waters from Kondapochamma Sagar will be delivered to Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs, which will mark the beginning of the rejuvenation of the Musi River. Tenders will be called in November, he informed.

He stressed that the larger Musi rejuvenation effort includes various sub-components that could not be looked at from a single view.

‘Suggestions welcomed’

The chief minister welcomed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and Malkajgiri MP and BJP leader Eatala Rajender to represent their suggestions and concerns on the project.

In the project’s first phase, establishments related to healthcare, education, recreational activities and entertainment will be set up on the banks of the Musi stretching 11.5 km and 9.5 km, starting from Bapu Ghat.

Phone tapping case

Speaking about the ongoing investigation concerning the phone-tapping case, the chief minister said that former intelligence police officer Prabhakar Rao’s passport has already been cancelled and investigative agencies will act as per their findings.

Janwada farmhouse raid

Commenting on the raid on the farmhouse in Janwada on October 26 where KTR’s brother-in-law has been implicated for the use of drugs, CM Revanth said that he has lived a life of an early man, and substances like cocaine and foreign liquor were not in his domain.