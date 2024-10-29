ACB nabs GHMC engineer for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Rajendranagar

Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 29th October 2024 7:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths trapped the assistant executive engineer of GHMC Circle XI Rajendranagar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, on Tuesday, October 29.

The AEE Venkoba, Circle XI, GHMC Rajendranagar demanded the amount from a contractor to record the measurements of work undertaken by him in the M Book.

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer. He is being arrested and produced before the first additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases. The case is under investigation.

In another case on Tuesday, an administrative officer and a junior assistant at Bhadradri Kothagudem Government Medical College were arrested for demanding and accepting bribes, by the ACB.

The arrested officials have been identified as administrative officer Syed Khaleelullah and junior assistant Damalla Sudhakar. According to the Warangal unit of the Telangana ACB, the arrested duo demanded a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 in exchange for processing salary bills of outsourcing employees at the hospital, and the reinstatement of 23 outsourced employees who had been removed from the records.

According to the Warangal unit of the Telangana ACB, the arrested duo demanded a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 in exchange for processing salary bills of outsourcing employees at the hospital, and the reinstatement of 23 outsourced employees, who had been removed from the records.

