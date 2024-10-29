2 Bhadradri Kothagudem Medical College officials arrested for bribery

Hyderabad: An administrative officer and a junior assistant at Bhadradri Kothagudem Government Medical College were arrested for demanding and accepting bribes, by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB), on Tuesday, October 29.

The arrested officials have been identified as administrative officer Syed Khaleelullah and junior assistant Damalla Sudhakar.

According to the Warangal unit of the Telangana ACB, the arrested duo demanded a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 in exchange for processing salary bills of outsourcing employees at the hospital, and the reinstatement of 23 outsourced employees who had been removed from the records.

The ACB said that the administrative officer Khaleelullah accepted Rs 3,00,000 as initial payment from the complainant, which was caught by the anti-corruption officials. A test conducted for bribery revealed a positive result for the presence of bribe money.

The bribe money was recovered from Khaleelullah’s office table drawer, with the chemical test turning positive on his right hand and the contact areas of the office table.

Both arrested officers will be presented before the special court for special police establishment (SPE) and ACB cases in Warangal.

The Telangana ACB encourages citizens to report any instances of bribery, where government officials and other public servants are demanding money or favours in exchange for official favours, which is a crime.

Citizens can lodge their corruption-related complaints at the official hotline at 1064.