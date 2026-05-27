Hyderabad: Clash at Zepto store in Dabeerpura, 17-year-old booked

Hyderabad: A scuffle broke out at a Zepto store at Hyderabad’s Dabeerpura on Tuesday, May 26 after a 17-year-old was found making deliveries using his father’s ID on the app, police said.

Videos from the incident show a crowd thrashing a man by cornering him towards a rack of water jugs. One person comes to the man’s rescue and tries to stop the others; however, the crowd, in an uncontrollable frenzy, climbs onto the racks to deliver more blows.

Finally, two people cover the man with their bodies to prevent him from being beaten as the video cuts off. Visuals from outside the store show crates being violently thrown from both inside and outside, causing concern among people passing by.

A scuffle broke out at a Zepto store at Dabeerpura on Tuesday, May 26, after a 17-year-old was found making deliveries using his father's ID on the app.



Speaking to https://t.co/dXPeUKTeQb, Madannapet police said that the 17-year-old had started a fight with the staff after… pic.twitter.com/YiwSFiJ0VQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 27, 2026

Also Read Delivery boy booked for dangerous bike stunts in Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, Madannapet police said that the 17-year-old had started a fight with the staff after they questioned him for being underage.

They said a case has been registered based on a complaint from Zepto staff, but refused to give more details. So far, no one has been arrested or called to the police station in connection with the case.