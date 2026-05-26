Delivery boy booked for dangerous bike stunts in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills Police have booked a 19-year-old delivery executive associated with Zepto for allegedly performing dangerous bike stunts on public roads and posting videos of the acts on social media.

The accused, identified as Shadab, was reportedly seen performing reckless motorcycle stunts on KBR Main Road and in the Shamirpet area. Videos of the stunts were later uploaded to Instagram, drawing the attention of police authorities.

A 19-year-old Zepto delivery executive was booked by Hyderabad police for performing bike stunts on public roads and sharing videos on Instagram. Police seized his motorcycle and registered a case under the BNS and MV Act. pic.twitter.com/cEhenBYZo2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 26, 2026

According to police officials, a case has been registered against the youth under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for endangering public safety and violating traffic regulations.

Police seize motorcycle

Police also seized the motorcycle allegedly used in the stunts as part of the investigation. Officials warned youngsters against engaging in reckless riding on public roads, stating that such acts pose serious risks to commuters and pedestrians.

Authorities reiterated that strict action would continue against individuals performing dangerous stunts and sharing such content online.