Hyderabad-Dharmavaram bus overturns in AP, 15 injured

Hyderabad: At least 15 passengers were injured after a private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Dharmavaram overturned near Gooty in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Monday, May 25.

According to police, the accident occurred after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to veer off the road and overturn by the roadside near Gooty.

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Local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to the Government Hospital in Gooty for treatment. The condition of the injured passengers is yet to be officially confirmed.

Passengers alleged that the driver appeared drowsy while driving and suspected that he may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining the exact cause of the crash.