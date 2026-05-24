6 injured after pvt bus rams lorry on NH-65 near Kodad

Hyderabad: Six passengers were injured after a private travel bus travelling from Kakinada to Hyderabad rammed into a lorry from behind on National Highway 65 near Kodad town in Telangana’s Suryapet district early on Sunday, May 24.

The bus, belonging to Yolo Travels, was carrying 36 passengers at the time of the accident.

According to police and passengers, the bus allegedly crashed into the lorry after the driver reportedly fell asleep while driving.

Injured shifted to hospital

Following the collision, six passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and initiated rescue and traffic clearance operations on the highway.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.