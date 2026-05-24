6 injured after pvt bus rams lorry on NH-65 near Kodad

Six passengers were injured after a private travel bus travelling from Kakinada to Hyderabad rammed into a lorry near Kodad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 9:54 am IST
Damaged green bus after collision on highway with debris and injured passengers nearby.
6 injured after pvt bus rams lorry on NH-65 near Kodad

Hyderabad: Six passengers were injured after a private travel bus travelling from Kakinada to Hyderabad rammed into a lorry from behind on National Highway 65 near Kodad town in Telangana’s Suryapet district early on Sunday, May 24.

The bus, belonging to Yolo Travels, was carrying 36 passengers at the time of the accident.

According to police and passengers, the bus allegedly crashed into the lorry after the driver reportedly fell asleep while driving.

Subhan Bakery

Injured shifted to hospital

Following the collision, six passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and initiated rescue and traffic clearance operations on the highway.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 9:54 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button