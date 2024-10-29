Video: Hyderabad man abuses cops, knocks over bike during check; booked

Hyderabad: A man was booked for obstructing traffic police after quarrelling with them and fleeing on foot when stopped for riding without a helmet near Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, October 29.

The incident which escalated quickly was captured on video and has since gone viral across social media. The man identified as M Srinivas, is a private employee from Gajularamaram.

According to reports, around 11:40 am, the Hyderabad sub-inspector and his team were conducting a routine vehicle inspection when the Srinivas, approached the checkpoint, and attempted to turn back to avoid police scrutiny.

The man was soon intercepted, and officers requested his vehicle documents and asked him to clear eight pending challans on his bike, related to wrong-side driving and helmet violations across Hyderabad.

The traffic police officials also noted that his bike’s number plate was improper.

In response, Srinivas allegedly verbally abused the officers and threw his bike to the ground before fleeing the scene on foot.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, as many as 40 reckless bikers were booked and their vehicles were seized for performing dangerous bike stunts and creating disturbance on a busy road in Hyderabad.

According to reports, on Friday, October 25 at 11 pm, the police said they received a tip regarding some individuals racing bikes near T-Hub Road, Knowledge City.

Upon receiving information Raidurgam police arrived on the spot and found several individuals performing stunts and racing on public roads in Hyderabad, posing a serious risk of accidents.

When the bikers noticed the police, they attempted to flee, but around 40 riders were apprehended. The seized vehicles will be handed over to the RTA for further action under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police registered five cases against the accused and further investigation is ongoing.