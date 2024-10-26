Over 40 booked for performing bike stunts on road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 40 reckless bikers were booked and their vehicles were seized for performing dangerous bike stunts and creating disturbance on a busy road in Hyderabad.

According to reports, on Friday, October 25 at 11 pm, the police said they received a tip regarding some individuals racing bikes near T-Hub road, Knowledge City.

Upon receiving information Raidurgam police arrived on the spot and found several individuals performing stunts and racing on public road in Hyderabad, posing a serious risk of accidents.

When the bikers noticed the police, they attempted to flee, but around 40 riders were apprehended. The seized vehicles will be handed over to the RTA for further action under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police registered five cases against the accused and further investigation is ongoing.

This incident underscores the increasing concern about the prevalence of dangerous road stunts in Hyderabad, which endanger both participants and innocent commuters. Road safety remains a significant issue in the city, and such events highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to protect everyone on the road.

Also Read Video: Boys perform risky bike stunts on road in Hyderabad

Boys perform risky bike stunts on road in Hyderabad

A video recently surfaced showing a group of boys performing dangerous bike stunts on a busy road in Hyderabad.

The reckless stunts were filmed at Rajendra Nagar, on the road beneath the PVNR Expressway.

In the video, one of the boys can be seen riding a bike while executing risky stunts, with a friend filming the entire act. The incident has sparked outrage online.

Following the circulation of the video of the bike stunts on road in Hyderabad on social media, many netizens have expressed their shock and frustration, calling for strict action against those involved. Several users have tagged local authorities, urging them to take swift measures to curb such reckless behavior on the city’s roads.